Sugauli Election Result 2025: LJPRV Candidate Rajesh Kumar Wins Bihar Assembly Seat

Sugauli Election Result 2025: The results for the Sugauli Assembly Constituency in Bihar have been declared, with counting completed across 24 rounds. Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has won the seat with a strong victory. He secured 98,875 votes, finishing 58,191 votes ahead of his nearest rival.

Shyam Kishor Chaudhary from the Janshakti Janta Dal came in second with 40,684 votes. He could not close the gap as the LJP (RV) candidate maintained a steady lead throughout the counting process. In third place was Zulfiqar Aftab of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who received 25,036 votes. His vote share remained much lower compared to the other two candidates.

The victory margin indicates a clear and decisive win for Rajesh Kumar, reflecting strong support for the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in the Sugauli region.

The Sugauli Assembly seat in East Champaran district is considered politically and socially significant. This region is adjacent to the Nepal border, and its population is mainly rural. Issues like agriculture, flood control, basic development, education, and employment remain key election topics here.

In Sugauli, caste equations have a strong impact on poll results, making this seat always challenging for political parties. In past elections, tough contests were witnessed here, making the Sugauli seat strategically very important for the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.