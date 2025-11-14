Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984923https://zeenews.india.com/india/sugauli-election-result-2025-ljprv-candidate-rajesh-kumar-wins-bihar-assembly-seat-2984923.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Sugauli Election Result 2025: LJPRV Candidate Rajesh Kumar Wins Bihar Assembly Seat

Sugauli Election Result 2025: The results for the Sugauli Assembly Constituency in Bihar have been declared, with counting completed across 24 rounds.

|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sugauli Election Result 2025: LJPRV Candidate Rajesh Kumar Wins Bihar Assembly Seat

Sugauli Election Result 2025: The results for the Sugauli Assembly Constituency in Bihar have been declared, with counting completed across 24 rounds. Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has won the seat with a strong victory. He secured 98,875 votes, finishing 58,191 votes ahead of his nearest rival.

Shyam Kishor Chaudhary from the Janshakti Janta Dal came in second with 40,684 votes. He could not close the gap as the LJP (RV) candidate maintained a steady lead throughout the counting process. In third place was Zulfiqar Aftab of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who received 25,036 votes. His vote share remained much lower compared to the other two candidates.

The victory margin indicates a clear and decisive win for Rajesh Kumar, reflecting strong support for the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in the Sugauli region.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Sugauli Assembly seat in East Champaran district is considered politically and socially significant. This region is adjacent to the Nepal border, and its population is mainly rural. Issues like agriculture, flood control, basic development, education, and employment remain key election topics here. 

In Sugauli, caste equations have a strong impact on poll results, making this seat always challenging for political parties. In past elections, tough contests were witnessed here, making the Sugauli seat strategically very important for the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar election result 2025
Baikunthpur Election Results: BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari Wins By Over 16,000 Votes
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
Bahadurganj Result 2025: AIMIM's MD Tauseef Alam Wins By Margin Of 28726 Votes
Bihar election result 2025
Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU's Kaladhar Mandal Wins, RJD Suffers Defeat
Bihar Election 2025
Raxaul Election Result 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat
Bihar election result 2025
Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Defeats JDU's Kavita
Baniapur Election Result 2025
Baniapur Result: Kedar Nath Singh Takes On Chandani Devi In Close Contest
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results 2025: How RSS Silently Engineered BJP’s Historic Sweep
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Phulparas Election 2025: JDU's Sheela Kumari Wins By Margin Of 14099 Votes
Maharajganj Election Result 2025
Maharajganj Election Result: Hem Narayan Sah Leads RJD's Vishal Jaiswal
Bihar Election 2025
Govindganj Election Result 2025: Raju Tiwari Wins Bihar Assembly Seat