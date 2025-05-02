Suhas Shetty Murder Sparks Tension: Mangaluru Bandh Today; Section 144 in Force Till May 6

By: Prashobh Devanahalli

Mangaluru: A wave of unrest has swept across Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru) following the brutal murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, who was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified miscreants late Thursday night in Kinnipadavu, Bajpe, under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate.

In response to the killing, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a district-wide bandh today (May 2), effective from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, to express strong condemnation and demand justice for the slain activist.

Prohibitory Orders in Mangaluru Till May 6

Considering the volatile situation and the potential for disruption to public peace and law and order, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal has imposed Section 144 CrPC (prohibitory orders) across the Commissionerate limits. The order, which came into effect from 6:00 AM on May 2, will remain in force until 6:00 AM on May 6.

The order is issued under Section 153 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, which empowers authorities to take preventive measures in situations that threaten public safety and tranquillity.

Strict Restrictions Imposed

The Commissioner’s directive outlines strict prohibitions on various activities during this period: No public gatherings of five or more individuals in any public space; no slogans, provocative songs, or symbolic gestures that may incite communal tension; no display, distribution, or broadcast of provocative or offensive material on social media or other platforms; carrying of weapons, including knives, sticks, sharp objects, and other deadly arms, is banned; use of explosives, firecrackers, or transporting hazardous materials is strictly prohibited; effigy burning, derogatory statements, or insulting remarks against individuals, organizations, or government institutions are forbidden

Inflammatory speeches, provocative singing, or public performances that could disturb peace are not allowed. However, the order does not apply to events or functions organised by the government or those that have received prior official permission.

Final Procession and Protests:

Suhas’ final rites procession will begin today at 10:30 AM, starting from A.J. Hospital and proceeding toward Karinja. Thousands are expected to join in paying their respects.

According to Keshavamurthy, VHP’s Prant Samyojak (regional coordinator), protest demonstrations are also being organised across various districts and taluk headquarters, including Mangaluru, Bantwal, Puttur, and Sullia.

Heavy Security Deployment Across the District:

In view of the bandh and rising tensions, security has been significantly tightened throughout the district

Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) units have been deployed in sensitive and vulnerable areas

Police patrolling and check-posts have been increased, especially at entry and exit points of major towns

Late into the night, a large crowd gathered at A.J. Hospital, expressing grief and anger, leading to heightened vigilance by law enforcement

Authorities have urged the public to maintain peace, avoid rumours, and cooperate with security personnel. “Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the prohibitory orders or attempts to incite violence,” the Police Commissioner warned.