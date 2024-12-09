Advertisement
SUKHBIR BADAL ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Sukhbir Badal Assassination Attempt: Court Extends Accused Narain Singh's Police Remand For 3 More Days

Chaura was produced before the Amritsar Court amid tight security after his three-day police custody ended on Sunday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Sukhbir Badal Assassination Attempt: Court Extends Accused Narain Singh's Police Remand For 3 More Days

Sukhbir Badal Assassination Attempt: A court in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday extended the police custody of Narain Singh Chaura, who opened fire on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple, by three more days, police said. Chaura was produced before the Amritsar Court amid tight security after his three-day police custody ended on Sunday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, ACP Jaspal Singh said, "Narain Singh Chaura was produced in court today. The judge has sent him on a 3-day remand. We will present him in court again on the 11th. The investigation is ongoing."

After the hearing, advocate Jagjit Singh stated, "Narain Singh Chaura was produced in court, and while the police sought a 10-day remand, the court has granted a three-day remand." "Various fake cases were registered against him, and there is not a single case pending against Narain Singh Chaura. He has been acquitted in all previous cases. We still have not received a copy of the FIR," he further stated.

On December 4, an assassination attempt was made on Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the Golden Temple premises as a part of his punishment. Despite the attack, the SAD leader continued his service on Thursday, performing 'seva' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib under high security.

On December 6, Narain Singh Chaura had been sent to police custody for three days by an Amritsar court. SAD leaders had on Saturday criticized the Punjab government over the recent attack on party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding immediate action against the accused. According to a police official, he will be produced in court again on December 11.

