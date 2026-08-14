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Sukhbir Badal discharged, says Punjab’s peace must not be disturbed after Nanded attack

The attacker has been taken into custody, while Maharashtra authorities have ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Sukhbir Badal discharged, says Punjab’s peace must not be disturbed after Nanded attack
Image Credit: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal along with his wife and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (IANS)

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