/Sukhbir Badal discharged, says Punjab’s peace must not be disturbed after Nanded attack

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has spoken out for the first time after he was attacked with a kirpan by a Nihang at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra.
Badal, who suffered an injury to his right hand in the incident, said the attack would not shake his resolve and stressed that Punjab’s peace must be protected. He also indicated that there are forces that do not want peace in Punjab, and said such attempts should not be allowed to succeed.
“Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow... Both times they attacked me in the holiest places... I have never been scared, nor am I afraid now. Shiromani Akali Dal is committed to the brotherhood and pride of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal can make any sacrifice, but Punjab's progress and communal and religious harmony are our top priority,” said Badal upon his discharge from hospital.
The attack took place on Thursday at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mukut in Nanded. Badal had gone to the shrine and was walking towards the langar hall after paying obeisance when the attacker allegedly approached him with a kirpan. Security personnel intervened immediately and overpowered the assailant. A security officer was also injured during the incident.
#WATCH | Nanded, Maharashtra | On being attacked at a Gurdwara yesterday, Former Deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal says, "Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow... Both times… https://t.co/ppLqYkgvh7 pic.twitter.com/uAp9mCHTSS— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026
Badal was taken to a hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable. The attacker has been taken into custody, while Maharashtra authorities have ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. The motive behind the attack is yet to be established.
The incident has sparked concern because of Badal’s political stature and the fact that it occurred at a prominent Sikh religious site. The investigation is underway to determine what led to the attack and whether the accused acted alone.
Badal’s first reaction has now focused on maintaining peace and communal harmony, with the SAD chief making it clear that the incident should not be allowed to disturb Punjab’s social fabric.
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