/Sukhbir Badal discharged, says Punjab’s peace must not be disturbed after Nanded attack

“Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow... Both times they attacked me in the holiest places... I have never been scared, nor am I afraid now. Shiromani Akali Dal is committed to the brotherhood and pride of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal can make any sacrifice, but Punjab's progress and communal and religious harmony are our top priority,” said Badal upon his discharge from hospital.