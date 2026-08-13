/Nanded security breach: Who is the 60-year-old Nihang who targeted SAD chief Sukhbir Badal? Top FAQs answered

The leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal faced an attack with a kirpan from a Nihang sewadar in his mid-sixties at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur near Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra. The incident happened while Badal moved towards the langar hall after performing obeisance on the personal visit to a gurdwara. The security guards intervened in time and apprehended the accused and turned him over to the local police force for investigation.
Dressed up in traditional blue clothes, the attacker acted as a resident sewadar of the shrine.
Origin & affiliation: According to Takht Nanded Sahib authorities, the culprit belongs to Punjab and is associated with a faction of local Nihang Sikhs.
Shrine administration: The shrine is managed by the splinter group of Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal 96 Crori under the leadership of Baba Maan Singh and the jathedar of Nanded, Baba Teja Singh.
In custody investigation: The local law-enforcing agencies have arrested the offender to know the reason behind the motive of the attack.
This incident took place at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur, which lies around 15 kilometers away from Nanded.
While the central Takht is under the governance of the Nanded Gurdwara Board, this shrine falls under independent control of the Nihang administration. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, has sought out the superintendent of police in Nanded to investigate the breach in security of the place during the high-profile visit.
Badal had come to Nanded along with his wife, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, along with other family members and political associates in a visit spanning three days.
The visit included an Akhand Path at the Gurdwara and the presentation of a siropa (robe of honor) to Badal from the head priests of Sachkhand Nanded Sahib.
Who attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded?
Sukhbir Singh Badal was reportedly targeted with an attempt to use a kirpan on him by a mid-sixties Nihang sewadar from Punjab, who served at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur.
Where was Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked?
Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur, which is situated around 15 kilometers away from Takht Sachkhand Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.
Was Sukhbir Singh Badal hurt?
No, Sukhbir Singh Badal was not hurt since the security men traveling along with SAD president foiled the attack immediately.
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