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  • /Nanded security breach: Who is the 60-year-old Nihang who targeted SAD chief Sukhbir Badal? Top FAQs answered

Nanded security breach: Who is the 60-year-old Nihang who targeted SAD chief Sukhbir Badal? Top FAQs answered

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal escaped unhurt after a kirpan-wielding Nihang sewadar attempted to attack him at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur near Nanded Sahib. Security personnel overpowered the suspect, who is currently in police custody.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Nanded security breach: Who is the 60-year-old Nihang who targeted SAD chief Sukhbir Badal? Top FAQs answered
Image Credit: 60-year-old Nihang who targeted SAD chief Sukhbir Badal.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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