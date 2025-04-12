Advertisement
SUKHBIR SINGH BADAL

Sukhbir Singh Badal Re-Elected As Shiromani Akali Dal Chief After 5 Months

Sukhbir Singh Badal was re-elected as Shiromani Akali Dal chief after five months of his resigning from the post.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sukhbir Singh Badal Re-Elected As Shiromani Akali Dal Chief After 5 Months

Sukhbir Singh Badal was re-elected as Shiromani Akali Dal chief on Saturday, five months after resigning over allegations of religious misconduct. The party congratulated him with the tag "Punjab's Development Man."

Shiromani Akali Dal shared a post on X and said, "Congratulations to Punjab's development man, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on becoming the president of Shiromani Akali Dal. May Sukhbir Singh Badal firmly guard the rights of the Panth and Punjab and make Punjab prosperous."

 

 

 

