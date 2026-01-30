In a quick shift in political leadership after the tragic death of Ajit Pawar, his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar is set to become the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. According to senior party sources, the oath-taking ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 31, at Raj Bhavan.

This change represents a major leadership shift for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) just days after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday.

Succession and leadership transition

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The decision to promote Sunetra Pawar was made during meetings among NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Sunil Tatkare.

Legislature Party Meeting: An NCP legislature party meeting is set for Saturday morning to officially name Sunetra Pawar as its leader.

Consensus: Chhagan Bhujbal confirmed that there is no opposition to her name. He noted that the party believes a member of the Pawar family should lead at this crucial moment.

Cabinet Entry: Although she currently serves as a Rajya Sabha MP, Sunetra is expected to run for the by-election for the Baramati Assembly seat, which became vacant due to her husband's death.

Portfolio reshuffle

As the Mahayuti government adjusts to the vacancy left by the state's longest-serving Deputy CM, a small redistribution of portfolios is expected:

Sunetra Pawar: Sources indicate she will oversee the State Excise and Sports portfolios.

Devendra Fadnavis: The important Finance and Planning department, which Ajit Pawar managed, will likely be taken over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is expected to present the state budget next month.

A party in flux

The sudden loss of Ajit Pawar has sparked intense speculation about the future of the NCP. While the immediate focus is on stabilizing the government through Sunetra’s appointment, insiders suggest discussions about a possible merger with Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP are being considered.

"Ajit Dada wanted to reunite the factions," said close aide Kiran Gujar. "Whether that dream is fulfilled under Sunetra Vahini’s leadership remains to be seen."

The state remains in mourning, with the three-day period of state mourning ending on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony on Saturday is expected to be a serious and strictly administrative event.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Politics: Will NCP-NCPSP merge after Ajit Pawar's demise? Inside details of Feb 8 reunion plan

