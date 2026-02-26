Sunetra Pawar takes charge as NCP national president

In a significant political transition, Sunetra Pawar was officially elected as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at the party's national executive meeting.

Party Working President Praful Patel proposed Sunetra Pawar's name and announced her unanimous election as National President. Maharashtra unit President Sunil Tatkare seconded her name and hailed her elevation to the post.

Members of the national executive raised their hands to express their faith and confidence in Sunetra Pawar's leadership.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Both Patel and Tatkare paid tribute to former NCP National President and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28, 2026.

She succeeds her late husband, Ajit Pawar, who held the position until his tragic passing in the plane crash. Sunetra Pawar assumed office on February 26 following a unanimous decision by party MLAs and senior leaders.

She was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister on January 31, becoming the first woman to hold the office in the state's history. Before her swearing-in, she was unanimously elected leader of the NCP Legislative Party following the sudden leadership vacuum in the party.

In addition to her party leadership responsibilities, Sunetra Pawar serves in the Maharashtra Cabinet under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, holding key portfolios including State Excise, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Minority Development and Waqf.

This rapid political ascent marks a major shift for Sunetra Pawar, who transitioned from a Rajya Sabha MP to the highest levels of state and party leadership within a matter of weeks, reflecting the party’s confidence in her leadership abilities.

The ascent of Sunetra Pawar to the National Presidency of the NCP marks a dramatic shift from a largely behind-the-scenes role to the centre of active political leadership.

For decades, Sunetra Pawar was primarily known as a stabilising force behind Ajit Pawar. While he handled the high-intensity world of Maharashtra politics, she focused on social work in Baramati, managing the Vidya Pratishthan educational institutions and supporting environmental initiatives such as the Environmental Forum of India.

She was regarded as a quiet but influential presence, deeply connected to grassroots workers but rarely serving as the public face of the party.

That changed in mid-2024 when she entered active electoral politics by contesting the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Though she initially faced a setback there, she was later elected to the Rajya Sabha, signalling the party’s intent to elevate her role within the organisation and the national political framework.