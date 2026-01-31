Sunetra Pawar takes oath as first woman Deputy CM of Maharashtra

Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday, took oath as first women Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan



Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other leaders present. pic.twitter.com/qL8IIvNeoR — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other leaders also attended the oath ceremony.

The position of Deputy CM became vacant following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash in Baramati.

