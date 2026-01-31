Sunetra Pawar takes oath as first woman Deputy CM of Maharashtra
Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, took oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan.
Trending Photos
Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday, took oath as first women Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other leaders present. pic.twitter.com/qL8IIvNeoR — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other leaders also attended the oath ceremony.
The position of Deputy CM became vacant following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash in Baramati.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv