NewsIndiaSunetra Pawar takes oath as first woman Deputy CM of Maharashtra
SUNETRA PAWAR

Sunetra Pawar takes oath as first woman Deputy CM of Maharashtra

Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, took oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sunetra Pawar takes oath as first woman Deputy CM of Maharashtra

Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday, took oath as first women Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan.

 

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other leaders also attended the oath ceremony.

The position of Deputy CM became vacant following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash in Baramati.
 

