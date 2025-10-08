Sunil Sharma Slams National Conference, Credits BJP For Stability In Jammu-Kashmir

Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Wednesday launched a fierce critique against the National Conference (NC) and Congress, holding them responsible for the rise of militancy in the UT and accusing them of misleading the public for political benefit. Sharma said that militancy began during the regimes of these parties, contrasting that with the BJP’s governance, which he claimed has restored peace and stability with far fewer law and order disturbances.

At a press conference, Sharma stated that during Omar Abdullah’s government, there were over 7,000 incidents of law and order issues, while under BJP administration, only 18 such incidents occurred. He credited the BJP for schools being open, businesses thriving, and everyday life returning to normal.

Sharma further accused the NC leadership of deceiving Kashmiris by spreading hatred against the central government and urged the public to view the BJP positively and reject the NC’s divisive politics.

Sharply criticising Omar Abdullah, Sharma said his position as Chief Minister was purely a result of dynastic privilege, accusing him of spreading lies to exploit public sentiments. He also charged the NC with hypocrisy, claiming that despite their public denial of wielding power, they continue to influence administration decisions behind the scenes, especially amid the Budgam by-election campaign.

Further, Sharma alleged that NC ministers routinely ignored concerns raised by BJP legislators, forcing them to seek intervention from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, whom he praised for listening and acting promptly. Sharma dismissed claims of a dual governance system but blamed the NC’s attitude for BJP representatives having to approach the LG directly.

In a blistering attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Sharma accused him of harming innocent civilians during his tenure under the guise of counter-terrorism, linking statehood demands to causing civilian harm. He reminded that statehood existed during the NC governments but highlighted the increase in violence and the introduction of measures like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and pellet guns by the NC.

“When it was Statehood what Omar Abdullah gave people the except violence, pellet fires and PSA, Omar failed then and Omar is a failure now,” Sharma said.

On the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls for J&K, Sharma admitted BJP might not win all four seats but emphasised focusing on accountability and governance. He said the situation in Ladakh remains “completely normal” and assured that all issues there will be addressed through dialogue.