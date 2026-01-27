'From zero gravity to full falooda': Astronaut Sunita Williams wins hearts at Kerala dessert shop | VIRAL VIDEO

Renowned astronaut Sunita Williams, who is currently on a high-profile visit to India, has left social media platforms abuzz after she was spotted indulging in a local favourite in Kerala. The former NASA commander, who recently announced her retirement after a storied 27-year career, was spotted savouring a tall glass of Falooda at a popular outlet in Kozhikode.

The visit took place during her trip to the city for the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) 2026, where she was the guest of honour.

A 'sweet' encounter in Kozhikode

The viral video, which was posted by the outlet Falooda Nation, shows the Indian-origin astronaut entering the store with a warm smile and mingling effortlessly with the staff. Seated casually in the store, Williams is seen indulging in the layered dessert—a rich combination of rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, and ice cream.

"This is a really nice combination," she is heard saying in the video, clearly impressed by the local flavours. The store owners were left stunned and proud on Instagram, where they posted the moment with the caption: "An unreal moment we will never forget.

'Suni' forgets the name; crowds step in

The "Falooda fever" also followed Williams to the KLF stage. In a candid moment that won over the audience, she momentarily forgot the dessert's name, mixing it up with kulfi and ice cream. The crowd at Kozhikode Beach quickly shouted back "Falooda!" to which she laughed and confirmed that it was indeed her new favourite Indian dessert.

During her talks at the festival, Williams spoke about her heritage and her unexpected nine-month sojourn on the International Space Station, saying that she missed most the simple pleasures of life, such as "feeling the rain" or trying local cuisine.

Social media reaction: 'Simplicity at its best'

The video has already gained millions of views, with people appreciating the astronaut's down-to-earth nature.

"Lucky for those who get to sit with her, I'm so jealous!" wrote one netizen.

Another wrote, "The woman who has seen the Earth without borders is now basking in the simple sweetness of it. Pure humility."

Some fans even playfully asked the shop to "reserve that table forever" in memory of the space trailblazer.

