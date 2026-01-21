Sunita Williams Net Worth: Inside The Fortune Of Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut; Space Missions, Salary And All

Sunita Williams Net Worth: Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, one of the most famous space explorers in the world, has successfully completed several space missions, including Expedition 14/15, Expedition 32/33, the Boeing Starliner Test Flight, spending a total of more than 600 days in space, and more.

In this article, we will go through the net worth of this astronaut, which she built over her long career in aviation and space exploration. Based on media reports, her estimated net worth as of 2025–26 is around $5 million (about Rs 37-40 crore).

Career As NASA Astronaut

Williams served as a NASA astronaut for more than 27 years, retiring at the end of December 2025 after flying on multiple space missions, including extended time aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronaut salaries at NASA are set according to the U.S. government’s General Schedule (GS) pay scale. Williams, as a senior and highly experienced astronaut, was generally placed in the GS-15 grade, which is the top level for federal employees such as astronauts.