Sunita Williams Return: Date, Time, Where, And How To Watch NASA SpaceX Crew-9 Splashdown Live Streaming Online

Sunita Williams Return to Earth Date, Time, Live Streaming: After spending 286 days in space, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her Crew-9 team are preparing to return to Earth. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida at 3:27 AM IST on Wednesday, March 20 (5:57 PM EST on Tuesday, March 19).

NASA will provide live coverage of the event, allowing space enthusiasts to witness this historic moment in real time.

When Will Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Return to Earth?

Williams and Wilmore undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 10:35 AM IST on March 19 and are now on a 17-hour journey back to Earth. Their final descent and splashdown are scheduled for:

→ Date: Wednesday, March 20

→ Time: 3:27 AM IST (Tuesday, March 19, 5:57 PM EST)

→ Location: Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Florida

NASA had initially planned their return for Wednesday but decided to move up the splashdown due to unfavorable weather conditions expected later in the week.

Where and How to Watch Sunita Williams’ Return Live?

NASA will provide live streaming of Crew-9’s return across multiple platforms:

→ NASA TV – Available on NASA’s official website

→ NASA+ – NASA’s streaming service

→ YouTube – NASA’s official YouTube channel

→ Social Media – Updates on NASA’s X (Twitter) account

Watch the live streaming here:

Live Coverage Schedule:

→ Hatch closure preparations: 8:15 AM IST on Tuesday, March 19

→ Full reentry and splashdown coverage resumes: 2:15 AM IST on Wednesday, March 20

Following the conclusion of hatch closure and undocking, coverage will become audio-only for a period before full coverage resumes ahead of splashdown.

What Happens After Landing?

Once Williams and Wilmore splash down in the Atlantic Ocean, they will be retrieved by recovery teams and flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Post-landing procedures include:

→ Medical evaluations to assess any spaceflight-related health effects

→ Reacclimation to Earth’s gravity after spending nearly nine months in microgravity

→ Debriefing sessions with NASA scientists

After clearance from NASA flight surgeons, they will be allowed to return home.

Stay Updated on Sunita Williams’ Return

