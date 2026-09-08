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Sunni NATO faces first test after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia; Pakistan, Türkiye limit response to condemnation

The military inactivity of both partners after a major attack on Saudi Arabia, just one month after the agreement was signed. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Sunni NATO faces first test after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia; Pakistan, Türkiye limit response to condemnation

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Sunni NATO faces first test after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia; Pakistan, Türkiye limit response to condemnation
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