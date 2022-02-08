'Suno' Kejriwal, 'Suno' Yogi: PM Modi's speech triggers Twitter clash between Delhi, UP chief ministers

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi's Opposition takedown on Monday triggered a late-night Twitter clash between Delhi and UP chief ministers. In his broadside against the opposition, the prime minister had charged the Delhi government of instigating migrants to defy Covid curbs in 2020.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, called Modi's statement on the migrant crisis a "blatant lie". "The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered the pain of the Corona period, those who have lost their loved ones. It does not suit the Prime Minister to do politics on the sufferings of the people," he posted on Twitter.

Kejriwal's tweet drew a sharp rebuttal from UP CM who asked his Delhi counterpart to apologise for his 'highly condemnable' statement against the PM.

"Today's statement of Arvind Kejriwal about the respected Prime Minister is highly condemnable. Arvind Kejriwal should apologize to the entire nation," Adityanath counter-tweeted, quoting a couplet from Goswami Tulsidas' "Ramcharitmanas" to make his point.

"Kejriwal has a knack of telling lies. When the whole country was battling a global pandemic like Corona under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister, Kejriwal showed the migrant laborers the way out of Delhi," he said in his post, accusing the Delhi CM of "cutting electricity and water "of migrant labourers and forcing them to leave the city.

"The electricity-water connection was cut and the sleeping people were picked up and sent to the UP border by buses. An announcement was made that in Anand Vihar, buses will be available for UP-Bihar. The UP government arranged buses for the migrant laborers and brought them back safely," he posted.

"Listen Kejriwal, You forced the workers of UP to leave Delhi when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of Corona. Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. Call you a traitor or..." Adityanath said in a series of tweets.

The post led to a duel with Kejriwal. The Delhi CM in his counter posted: "Listen Yogi, You just let it be. Just like the dead bodies of the people of UP were flowing in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Times magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a harsh and cruel ruler like you".



In his speech, Modi had launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the party has failed to secure people's mandate in several states for decades but is still indulging in "blind opposition". He said the statements and the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years.

"We are firm believers in democracy. And we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead," Modi said while replying to the debate on the president's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.



