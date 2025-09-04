Bullying is common in schools, and kids’ actions often reflect the guidance they get at home. A father recently went viral for how he handled his 6-year-old son’s first bullying incident. Instead of scolding or punishing him, he turned it into a lesson about responsibility and making the right choices.

In an Instagram video, the father calmly asked his son, “What complaint came in, beta? Tell me.”

The boy reverted, “I hit my classmate."

When asked why, the boy explained, “Another friend asked me to hit the girl."

“But why?" the father questioned again. “I don’t know why he told me to," he answered.

The father continued gently and calmly, “Surely something must have happened, right? Did she do something wrong, or bother you?"

“No, she didn’t do anything," the boy said. “Then why did you hit her?" the father asked. “Aaram se maara usko (I hit her gently)," he responded.



How the Father Handled the Situation Without Yelling

Instead of scolding, the father said, “You should have told your friend that hitting a classmate is wrong.” The boy nodded, “I should have explained.”

Then he asked about another incident: “I heard you took her eraser?” The boy nodded. “Why?” asked the father. “Don’t you have your own?”

“I do,” the boy replied. “Then why take hers? Remember, if you like something, we can get it for you. Last time, you liked an eraser, and I got it for you, didn’t I?” The boy nodded.

His mother added, “Even if we can’t get it, you should never take someone else’s things.” The father repeated, “Why take someone else’s things?”

He then said, “You can be a hero or a villain. Which do you want to be?” The boy shook his head and said, “Hero.”

How the Father Taught His Child About Bullying

The father then explained bullying. “If 3–4 kids in class start hitting you, that’s bullying. The one who does it is called a bully. Do you want to be a bully?” The boy said no.

He then took his son to school to apologise to the girl he had bullied.

The post was shared with the caption: “Do you want to be a bully? No child is born one—it’s the choices they make and the lessons they learn. Kindness is strength. Violence is weakness. Raise heroes, not bullies.”

How People Online Reacted

This viral post has touched many online.

One user wrote, “This dad is raising a true gentleman.”

Another said, “This is healthy parenting.”

Someone else commented, “I’m glad he wasn’t scolded or yelled at. He was taught right from wrong, so even when he grows up, his conscience will guide him to be a good person.”

“Thankyou for letting him know that he is wrong, and letting the world know what real parenting should look like," a comment read.

A user wrote, “I’m happy that you,very patiently, and with logic you explained it to him. Teach your kids to be compassionate and empathetic."

“Thank you for sharing this kind of content," another comment read.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in India found that 42% of school students have faced bullying. It happens more often in middle and high school, where peer pressure and hormonal changes play a big role.