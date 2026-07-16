/Historic Super El Niño threatens global weather: India faces severe monsoon deficit and kharif sowing crisis

As per the data, the anomaly in the Niño 3.4 region had reached as high as 2.2°C. There has not been any other year since 1982, when satellites started keeping records, where the anomaly was this high in January. To compare, on the same calendar date, the anomalies were 1.6°C in the case of the explosive 1997 event and 1.3°C in 2015.