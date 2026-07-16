/Historic Super El Niño threatens global weather: India faces severe monsoon deficit and kharif sowing crisis

There are growing concerns amongst scientists studying climatic conditions, with new findings pointing out that the present El Niño system could become the strongest event in modern times. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, El Niño conditions have developed recently. Most accurate seasonal prediction models suggest that El Niño would further intensify through late 2026 before hitting its peak in the NH winter.
According to a combined analysis of 667 ensemble forecasts based on 14 seasonal climate models, conducted by climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, the present developing El Niño may easily surpass the famous "super El Niños" of 1982-83, 1997-98, and 2015-16.
As per the data, the anomaly in the Niño 3.4 region had reached as high as 2.2°C. There has not been any other year since 1982, when satellites started keeping records, where the anomaly was this high in January. To compare, on the same calendar date, the anomalies were 1.6°C in the case of the explosive 1997 event and 1.3°C in 2015.
This sudden temperature rise creates a high risk of serious disturbances around the world, including excessive heatwaves, unprecedented floods, and long periods of drought.
This situation will develop quickly in the Indian subcontinent. According to forecasts by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon rainfall will fall to just 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), marking it a deficit season.
In addition to that, the issue of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) needs to be considered as well. According to IMD, the IOD will stay neutral throughout the southwest monsoon, making it impossible for India to use the positive ocean-atmosphere compensation mechanism. As a result, the impact of the El Nino is predicted to be very serious.
The Indian agrarian sector has already started facing challenges due to the warming pattern in the Pacific Ocean:
A historic dry June – June rainfall was a staggering 39% below the Long Period Average (LPA). This marks India's fifth-driest June since records began 126 years ago and third driest in the past 100 years.
This ongoing dry spell has started making an impact on the agriculture sector in India. As per data shared by the Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Kharif crops have only been sown on 531.25 lakh hectares till date. This marks a shortfall of 3% against the baseline normal figure of 549.36 lakh hectares.
Rice, India's primary staple crop for the season, remains the biggest economic concern. Due to the uneven spatial distribution and delayed arrival of monsoon rains, paddy transplanting has covered just over a quarter of its targeted seasonal area, registering a sharp 9% year-on-year drop.
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