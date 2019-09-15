'Super emergency' in country: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre and said that there was a state of "super emergency" in the country. Banerjee urged the people of the country to get united and take measures in order to "protect rights and freedoms" guaranteed by the Constitution.

The West Bengal CM wished citizens on the occasion of International Day of Democracy and urged the people to ake a pledge to safeguard the country's Constitution and stop the Centre from demolishing the constitutional values given to us by the founding fathers of the nation. "On International Day of Democracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of `Super Emergency`, we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees," she tweeted.

On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress supremo had slammed the government for planning to implement NRC across the country and had stressed that she will never allow the Centre to implement NRC in West Bengal. Banerjee also led a protest march against the NRC in Assam which left nearly 19 lakh people in its final list and had accused the BJP of trying to divide people through the exercise. ''For the sake of religion, for the sake of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, I don't agree with NRC,'' she added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Surendra Singh, on Saturday took a dig at Banerjee over NRC issue and stressed that it will be implemented in West Bengal and if Mamata wanted to protect Bangladeshis in order to keep her vote bank intact then it is better for her to become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. "Mamata Banerjee`s bad days are about to come and she should change her language. If she wants to do politics with the support of Bangladeshi people, she should go to Bangladesh. It will be good if she becomes Prime Minister of Bangladesh if she has courage for it," Singh told media.