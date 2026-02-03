Supersonic missile and then a parachute torpedo drop: How India just made Indian Ocean graveyard for Pakistani, Chinese submarines

Pakistan and China have long been trying to establish their hegemony in the Indian Ocean region. While China often sends its ship in the international waters near the Indian maritime boundary, the Indian Navy has been assessing their movements while strengthening its fleet. At the same time, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has been working to provide the Indian Navy with options that could provide an edge against enemies. Naval wars are often complex, as maritime boundary violations attract multiple nations and stakeholders.

The SMART weapon system really outsmarts enemies. It doesn’t give time to the enemy to react. Pakistani and Chinese submarines won’t be able to realise what came from and will be reduced to rubble. The sheer underwater lethality of the weapon is unmatched. Its range is the best in the world. Trials are in the final phases, and inductions are likely soon.

The DRDO’s earlier test of the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system was on May 01, 2024, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of a lightweight torpedo.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, namely a two-stage solid propulsion system, an electromechanical actuator system, a precision inertial navigation system etc. The system carries an advanced light-weight torpedo as a payload along with a parachute-based release system.

The missile was launched from the ground mobile launcher. Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control, have been validated in this test.

SMART is not a torpedo strapped permanently to a missile. It’s a missile-delivered anti-submarine weapon. First, a supersonic missile is launched from land or a ship and then it flies hundreds of kilometres to a target zone. Once it reaches near the target zone, it releases a lightweight torpedo (usually an advanced variant of TAL / Shyena class). The torpedo enters the water with a parachute along with a nose cone. Once underwater, the torpedo activates sonar and hunts the submarines.

This concept exists globally, like ASROC and RUM-139. However, India’s range is much longer. DRDO has publicly tested SMART at ~640–650 km class range, with the torpedo itself having a range of 10–20 km underwater.

What makes the SMART dangerous is its stand-off distance. Traditional ASW weapons force ships or aircraft to get close, whereas SMART allows engagement far beyond the enemy submarine detection range.

It eliminates the need for ASW aircraft to loiter and rapid reaction against hostile subs detected by satellites, P-8I, or seabed sensors. The supersonic delivery from a missile also reduces the enemy’s reaction time. In case of a conflict, SMART will not just outsmart enemy forces but will turn the Indian Ocean into a graveyard of enemy submarines.