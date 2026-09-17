Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Supply chains are being weaponised’: PM Modi warns international chipmakers, pitches India as tech hub

‘Supply chains are being weaponised’: PM Modi warns international chipmakers, pitches India as tech hub

India has set a target to train 1 lakh engineering students for semiconductor jobs, with more than 70,000 already trained. The government has also approved Semicon 2.0 with Rs 1.275 lakh crore budget for chip design, manufacturing, equipment, materials and supply chains.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
‘Supply chains are being weaponised’: PM Modi warns international chipmakers, pitches India as tech hub

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Music legend MS Subbulakshmi Amma united India through her music: Kamal Haasan at launch of Bharat Ratna MS biopic
2
3
4
5