Support of Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the Sports Sector: Preserving Cultural Heritage and Nurturing Tribal Talent

Sports hold a significant place in the cultural fabric of India, with various indigenous games being played across different states as per their unique culture and tradition. While the promotion of sports is primarily a responsibility of the state governments, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs plays a crucial role in supporting and supplementing their efforts to develop and promote indigenous sports in the country. Through central sector schemes and collaborative initiatives, the ministry is working towards preserving and reviving traditional games and nurturing the talents of tribal athletes.

Promotion of Rural and Indigenous/Tribal Games under the Khelo India Scheme:

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs runs the 'Khelo India – National Programme for Development of Sports' Scheme (Khelo India Scheme), which includes a dedicated component for the development and promotion of rural and indigenous/tribal games. This component focuses on identifying and promoting games such as Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana, and Silambam. Grants are provided to support infrastructure development, equipment procurement, appointment and training of coaches, and scholarships. The inclusion of Mallakhamb, Kalaripayyattu, Gatka, Thang-Ta, and Yogasana in the recently concluded third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games further highlights the significance given to these traditional games.

Documentaries for Showcasing and Reviving Indigenous Games:

Recognizing the need to showcase and revive indigenous games, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has produced documentaries featuring various traditional sports. These documentaries serve as powerful tools to promote and create awareness about games like Gatka, Roll Ball, Tug of War, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamb, Shooting Ball, Sqay, Kabaddi, Gilli Danda, Sikkim Archery, Dhoop Khel, Cowrie Khel, Paika Akhada, Chhau and Akhada Kushti, Hekko, Mizoram Games, Silabam, Lagori, and Langadi. To ensure widespread accessibility, these documentaries have been uploaded on digital platforms such as the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat website, the Facebook page of the Fit India Movement, the YouTube channel of the Fit India Movement, and the YouTube channel of MyGov India.

Sports Promotional Schemes and Collaborative Efforts:

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs collaborates with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to implement various sports promotional schemes across the country. These schemes include the National Centres of Excellence (NCOE), SAI Training Centre (STC), Extension Centre of STC, and the National Sports Talent Contest (NSTC) with its sub-schemes for Regular Schools, Indigenous Games & Martial Arts (IGMA) School & Akharas. Through these initiatives, expert coaches, sports equipment, boarding and lodging facilities, sports kits, competition exposure, educational expenses, medical insurance, and stipends are provided to aspiring athletes. The disciplines covered under these schemes encompass traditional Indian games such as Kabaddi, Archery, Wrestling, Kho-Kho, and more.

Empowering Tribal Athletes:

The support of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the sports sector goes beyond financial assistance. It aims to preserve and promote the cultural heritage embedded in indigenous games, creating a platform for tribal athletes to excel and showcase their skills. By investing in infrastructure, appointing trained coaches, providing specialized training programs, and creating opportunities for competition and exposure, the ministry empowers athletes to reach their full potential. Through these initiatives, the ministry not only celebrates the diversity of India but also harnesses the immense talent within tribal communities.

Preserving Traditional Games and Nurturing Talents:

The efforts of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the sports sector play a vital role in preserving traditional games and nurturing the talents of tribal athletes. By recognizing and promoting indigenous games, the ministry ensures that these cultural treasures are not lost to time. It fosters a sense of pride and accomplishment among athletes while instilling a deeper appreciation for the rich heritage of India. Furthermore, by providing the necessary support and resources, the ministry paves the way for indigenous athletes to compete at national and international levels, showcasing the true potential of traditional sports.

The support of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the sports sector serves as a driving force behind the development and promotion of indigenous games in India. Through the Khelo India Scheme, the production of documentaries, and collaborative efforts with the Sports Authority of India, the ministry is actively working towards preserving cultural heritage, reviving traditional sports, and empowering tribal athletes. By investing in infrastructure, providing training and financial assistance, and creating platforms for competition, the ministry ensures that indigenous games continue to thrive and tribal athletes can shine on the national and international stage. These initiatives not only enrich the sports sector but also contribute to the overall social and cultural fabric of the nation.