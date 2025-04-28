Pahalgam Terror Attack: China has indicated that it supports investigating the recent Jammu and Kashmir terror attack and hopes that India and China will exercise restraint.

In the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, 26 tourists were killed and several others were injured. The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility for the attack initially. However, TRF later issued a statement on its online handle and denied any involvement in the terror attack.

In a post on the social media platform X, the China MFA Spokesperson said that they welcome any measures that help cool down the situation.

"On the recent attack in Kashmir, China welcomes any measure that helps cool down the situation and supports conducting a just investigation ASAP," the Spokesperson wrote in the post.

"As the neighbor of both India and Pakistan, China hopes that both sides will exercise restraint, work in the same direction, handle relevant differences properly through dialogue and consultation, and jointly uphold peace and stability in the region," the post added.

In the interview, the Pakistani Defence Minister asked for an 'international investigation team' with China, Russia, or Western countries on it.

He said, “I think Russia or China, or even Western countries, can play a very, very positive role in this crisis, and they can even set up an investigation team that should be assigned this job to investigate whether India or Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is lying or he is telling the truth.”

After the attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on April 23 informed about various measures that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had decided to implement.