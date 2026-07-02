Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Supreme Court again seeks expeditious hearing of pending criminal writ, expects decision by August-end

Supreme Court again seeks expeditious hearing of pending criminal writ, expects decision by August-end

More than eight months after the Supreme Court first directed the Allahabad High Court to expeditiously hear a criminal writ petition filed by Gyan Chandra Agarwal, the matter continues to remain pending, prompting the apex court to once again press for its early disposal. 

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Supreme Court again seeks expeditious hearing of pending criminal writ, expects decision by August-end
Image Credit: ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vijay Deverakonda calls for making sports more lucrative after India’s historic volleyball medal win
Vijay Deverakonda2 min ago
2
Supreme Court2 min ago
3
volcano erupting gold in antarctica13 min ago
4
Major League Cricket14 min ago
5
Gold14 min ago