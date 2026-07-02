/Supreme Court again seeks expeditious hearing of pending criminal writ, expects decision by August-end

The Allahabad High Court, by an interim order dated November 29, 2022, stayed further investigation in the case. That interim protection continues to remain in force. On October 14, 2025, the Supreme Court disposed of a Special Leave Petition filed by M/s Pinkcity Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. after taking note of the petitioner's submission that repeated attempts to get the interim stay vacated had failed and that the prolonged delay created a real possibility of evidence disappearing.

While disposing of the petition without issuing notice to the respondents, the apex court requested the roster Bench of the Allahabad High Court to hear and decide the writ petition at the earliest, preferably by the end of 2025.