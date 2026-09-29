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Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging ECI decisions taken under CEC Gyanesh Kumar next week

The Supreme Court agreed to hear plea seeking doubts over decisions taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar next week.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging ECI decisions taken under CEC Gyanesh Kumar next week
Image Credit: IANS

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