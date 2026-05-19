Supreme Court allows Euthanasia of rabid and aggressive stray dogs

In a significant order issued on Tuesday, the Supreme Court allowed authorities to carry out euthanasia of rabid and aggressive dogs in appropriate cases to prevent threats to human life, while directing that the process must strictly follow the prescribed statutory protocols.

In its order the Court said, ""In areas where the population of stray dogs has assumed alarming proportions and where incidents of dog bites or aggressive attacks have become frequent and pose a continuing threat to public safety, the concerned authorities may, subject to due assessment by qualified veterinary experts and strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023 and other applicable statutory protocols, take such measures as may be legally permissible, including euthanasia, in cases involving rabid, incurably ill, or demonstrably dangerous/aggressive dogs so as to effectively curb the threat posed to human life and safety."

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A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice N V Anjaria issued the direction while hearing a suo motu case concerning the growingstray dog menace. Citing “deeply disturbing” reports of increasing dog bite incidents, particularly involving children and elderly persons, the Court refused to modify its earlier directions ordering authorities to remove stray dogs from areas such as educational institutions, bus stands, railway stations, sports complexes, and hospitals etc.

The Court also issued additional directions to ensure strict implementation of its earlier orders stating that stray dogs picked up from public places must not be released back into the same locations after vaccination or sterilisation.

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States and Union Territories have been directed to take coordinated and time-bound steps to strengthen the Animal Birth Control (ABC) framework, including setting up at least one fully functional ABC centre in every district with trained staff, surgical facilities, logistics, and adequate infrastructure. Authorities have also been asked to expand the number of centres based on population density and territorial requirements.

2. The Supreme Court directed States and UTs to strictly implement its earlier orders for the removal of stray dogs from public places such as schools, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and sports complexes without any delay or dilution.

3. Authorities have been asked to assess the possibility of extending these directions to other crowded public spaces and transit areas after evaluating ground realities, public safety concerns, and the functional nature of such locations.

4. The Court ordered comprehensive capacity-building measures, including training personnel, strengthening veterinary services and shelter facilities, and carrying out vaccination drives in coordination with relevant departments.

5. States and UTs have also been directed to ensure adequate availability of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin at all government medical facilities and establish an effective public health response system for dog-bite cases.

6. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in coordination with States and UTs, has been asked to create a comprehensive mechanism to address the presence of stray cattle and other animals on national highways and expressways, including safe transport, relocation, shelter facilities, and coordination with animal welfare organisations.

7. The Court clarified that authorities may take legally permissible measures, including euthanasia of incurably ill, rabid, or demonstrably dangerous dogs in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules and statutory protocols. It also granted protection to officers acting in good faith while implementing the Court’s directions and asked High Courts to register suo motu writ petitions to monitor compliance on a continuing basis.