Supreme Court allows Puri Rath Yatra with conditions, says Odisha can stop festivities if it endangers public health

Puri: The Supreme Court on Monday (June 22) allowed the Puri Rath Yatra with conditions and asked the state government and the Centre to work in tandem. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde noted that the state government has the freedom to stop the Rath Yatra, if it observes a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Puri. The Rath Yatra is scheduled on June 23.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice noted that the court is willing to modify its June 18 order which put a stay on the Rath Yatra in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court said that the Jagannath Temple management committee and state government can conduct the Rath Yatra in accordance with the guidelines. The court directed the Rath Yatra in a very restricted manner without allowing devotee congregation. The Odisha government agreed to coordinate with the Centre.

The Chief Justice reiterated that the state government is free to stop the festival, if there are signs which endanger public health and safety. "We are only allowing this (Rath Yatra) to be done on certain conditions," said the court.

Recalling its June 18 order, the apex court observed that any spread of COVID-19 due to this will be disastrous since large numbers are involved. "It won't be possible to track everyone after they go back home," added the court.

Reacting to the development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on."

"It makes me, as well as crores of devotees across India happy that PM @narendramodi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land are observed.," he wrote in another tweet.

Shortly after the breather given by the Supreme Court, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called a Rath Yatra preparatory meeting at 5 pm in Bhubaneswar.

During the month of Asadha, usually falling in months of June or July, three heavily built wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are traditionally pulled by thousands of devotees over a distance of three kilometres twice during the nine-day festival of the Trinity at Puri. This festival is known as Rath Jatra, meaning the journey of the chariots.

The huge wheeled wooden structures are built every year. The chariot for Jagannath is approximately 45 feet high and 35 feet square and takes about 2 months to construct.