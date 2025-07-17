Supreme Court Asks Police To Trace Russian Woman, Her Child As They Go Missing Amid Custody Case

In a dramatic turn of events, the Supreme Court of India has ordered an urgent search for Russian national Victoria Basu and her five-year-old son, following allegations that she violated a court-sanctioned custody agreement with her estranged husband, Saikat Basu, an Indian citizen.

The apex court directed the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Delhi Police to trace the missing child and ensure his immediate transfer to the father’s custody. Authorities have been instructed to issue a Look-Out Circular for Victoria and seize her passport to prevent her from leaving the country.

The couple, who married in 2017 after meeting in China, had been living separately in Delhi under joint custody arrangements. On May 22, Victoria was granted custody of the child for three days a week. However, since July 7, both mother and child have reportedly vanished. Saikat claims Victoria was last seen entering the Russian Embassy in Delhi with luggage, possibly aided by a diplomat.

The court expressed deep concern over the mother’s disappearance and questioned her legal counsel’s evasive responses. Justice Surya Kant warned of strict action and warned them against playing with the law. Officials have also been asked to seek permission from the Russian Embassy to search the residence of the diplomat allegedly involved.