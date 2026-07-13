Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Assam citizenship row: Supreme Court shields 27 declared 'foreigners', demands fair procedural trial

Assam citizenship row: Supreme Court shields 27 declared 'foreigners', demands fair procedural trial

The Supreme Court has set aside Gauhati HC orders declaring 27 individuals as foreigners in Assam, ruling that citizenship verification must be fair and lawful.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Assam citizenship row: Supreme Court shields 27 declared 'foreigners', demands fair procedural trial
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Assam citizenship row: Supreme Court shields 27 declared 'foreigners', demands fair procedural trial
Foreigners Tribunal2 min ago
2
The Odyssey11 min ago
3
Multi Commodity Exchange12 min ago
4
S Janaki funeral18 min ago
5
Badrinath temple22 min ago