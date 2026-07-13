/Assam citizenship row: Supreme Court shields 27 declared 'foreigners', demands fair procedural trial

In a landmark judgment addressing the deep legal anxieties surrounding citizenship verification, the Supreme Court of India ruled that the process of determining an individual’s nationality or declaring them a foreigner must be "fair, lawful, and reasonable."
A division bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta set aside a series of judgments passed down by the Gauhati High Court and various regional Foreigners Tribunals. The apex court allowed 27 distinct appeals, granting critical protection to vulnerable individuals and ordering that no coercive actions—such as detention or immediate deportation—can be carried out until fresh, procedural hearings are conducted.
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