Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020843https://zeenews.india.com/india/supreme-court-attack-on-ncert-new-chapter-class-8-corruption-in-indian-judiciary-3020843.html
NewsIndiaSupreme Court examines NCERT content for 'attacking basic structure' of the Constitution
NCERT

Supreme Court examines NCERT content for 'attacking basic structure' of the Constitution

Acknowledging the gravity of the issue, the CJI added, “It’s a calculated and deep-rooted thing. We will not say anything more than that. As head of the institution, I’m aware, and I’m already doing something about it.”

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Supreme Court’s intervention comes amid growing concerns over how sensitive topics relating to public institutions are being presented to young student.
  • The bench is expected to examine the matter further in the coming days.
  • The CJI added, “It’s a calculated and deep-rooted thing.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Supreme Court examines NCERT content for 'attacking basic structure' of the Constitution

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo moto cognisance of the issue of Class 8 students being taught about “corruption in the Indian judiciary” in their NCERT curriculum.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) remarked, “I’m fully aware of it. We will wait for a day. This definitely concerns the entire institution, both bar and bench. I am getting a lot of calls, lots of messages. I’m taking suo moto cognisance of the issue. I will not let anybody, no matter how high up they are, defame the institution.”

The matter was highlighted before the CJI-led bench by senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek M. Singhvi, who pointed out that the curriculum presents corruption in the judiciary as if it is unique to the institution, while leaving out other sectors such as bureaucracy and politics. “They have left out bureaucracy, politics, etc. Not a word on other sectors. They are teaching as if it only exists in this institution,” the lawyers noted.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Acknowledging the gravity of the issue, the CJI added, “It’s a calculated and deep-rooted thing. We will not say anything more than that. As head of the institution, I’m aware, and I’m already doing something about it.”

The Supreme Court’s intervention comes amid growing concerns over how sensitive topics relating to public institutions are being presented to young students. The bench is expected to examine the matter further in the coming days.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-France Tax Treaty
India changes tax treaty with France, removes MFN clause: What it means
popular indian actors
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: This star tops the list
USS Gerald Ford
USS Gerald R. Ford faces sanitation crisis? Long restroom queues reported
Baramati crash 2026
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA grounds four VSR Aircraft over safety violations
Harry Brook century
Harry Brook shines as England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to storm into semi
Balen Shah
Balen Shah drops China-backed Damak industrial park from election manifesto
Harry Brook
Harry Brook creates history in T20 World Cup as England storm into semi finals
trending viral video
Rs 500, Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money, finds years later
Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor
One corridor, two trains: Inside India’s Delhi-Meerut RRTS breakthrough
Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip Tipped