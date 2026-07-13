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Ayodhya Ram Mandir case: Supreme Court demands SIT status report, issues notice to temple trust

The Supreme Court has ordered the UP government's SIT to submit a status report on the Ayodhya Ram temple donation probe and issued a notice to the trust.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir case: Supreme Court demands SIT status report, issues notice to temple trust
Image Credit: Ayodhya Ram Mandir. (IANS)

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