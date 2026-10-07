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CJI excluded from CEC selection: Supreme Court reconsiders who will decide legality of new law

CJI Surya Kant agreed to examine a plea seeking to recall an SC order on the CEC appointment law.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 09:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
CJI excluded from CEC selection: Supreme Court reconsiders who will decide legality of new law
Image Credit: AI edit/author. CJI Surya Kant.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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