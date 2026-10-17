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'No blanket ban': Supreme Court rules internet access a fundamental right for children

The Supreme Court has suggested a dedicated child mode for social media accounts, with stronger privacy settings and parental safeguards. The court also directed the Centre to establish a national system for identifying and removing child sexual exploitation and abuse material.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
'No blanket ban': Supreme Court rules internet access a fundamental right for children
Image Credit: ANI. Supreme Court of India.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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