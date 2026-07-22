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supreme-court-declines-plea-police-action-cjp-student-protest-delhi

Supreme Court declines a plea seeking an inquiry into alleged police action during the CJP student protest in Delhi.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
supreme-court-declines-plea-police-action-cjp-student-protest-delhi
Image Credit: ANI. Visual of protesters and police personnel scuffle during CJP protest, in New Delhi on Monday and Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant.

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