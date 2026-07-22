/supreme-court-declines-plea-police-action-cjp-student-protest-delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a letter petition that alleged police excesses against students during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in Delhi. The protest was organized to demand major changes in the country's education system. The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who declined to take up the request.
Advocate Narendra Mishra mentioned the matter before the court. He had written to the Chief Justice seeking intervention into the alleged lathi charge, use of tear gas, and other police actions against student protesters.
Refusing to entertain the request, the CJI orally observed, "Don't waste our time and don't waste yours. We are not interested in videos. We don't have time to watch."
The letter petition sought the court's suo motu cognisance of the alleged police action. It also requested an independent judicial inquiry, registration of FIRs against officials found responsible, and directions to preserve electronic evidence, including videos submitted with the petition.
The plea also raised concerns about the involvement of individuals in civilian clothing who were allegedly linked to the violence. It sought a detailed investigation into their role.
In addition, the petition requested financial compensation for people who suffered injuries due to the alleged unlawful or excessive use of force during the protest.
The development comes amid an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party and student groups.
The youth-led movement has been protesting against alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET-UG and issues related to CBSE evaluation. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, fresh examinations where needed, compensation for affected students and families, and wider education reforms.
Ladakhi activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest in late June and began an indefinite hunger strike around June 28. His participation brought national attention to the movement.
By mid-July, concerns grew over his health condition as the hunger strike entered its third week.
Around July 18, Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital. Authorities cited medical advice and Delhi High Court directions to protect his health.
Reports said the removal took place during early morning hours and involved resistance from supporters. Wangchuk continued his hunger strike while receiving medical care.
Wangchuk's wife later challenged aspects of his hospitalization. The Delhi High Court subsequently allowed his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, which was his preferred medical facility.
Medical reports cited health concerns including pancytopenia and low potassium levels. He remains under observation while continuing his protest.
Thousands of supporters marched toward Parliament despite heavy security arrangements. Reports said police used lathi charges and tear gas during clashes. Injuries were reported on both sides.
Opposition leaders later visited the protest site. Representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party also met Union Minister J.P. Nadda and submitted their demands.
Supporters later returned to the Jantar Mantar site and continued the protest peacefully. The movement remains active and continues to draw attention online and from public figures across the country.
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