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  • /Supreme Court steps in after Delhi Metro curbs, mass detentions; orders normal services and internet access

Supreme Court steps in after Delhi Metro curbs, mass detentions; orders normal services and internet access

The Supreme Court said it would issue interim directions to ensure normal Delhi Metro operations, free public movement, internet access.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Supreme Court steps in after Delhi Metro curbs, mass detentions; orders normal services and internet access
Image Credit: IANS, ANI. Security personnel detain protesters during CJP protest on Oct 10.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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