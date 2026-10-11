/Supreme Court steps in after Delhi Metro curbs, mass detentions; orders normal services and internet access

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released on Sunday after being produced before an Executive Magistrate. According to CJP legal head Ratna Singh, their release was subject to the condition that they sign a one-year peace bond. However, shortly after their release, the CJP announced another planned march towards Jantar Mantar on Sunday, maintaining that its protests would continue until its demands are met.