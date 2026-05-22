NewsIndiaSupreme Court justifies denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case
Supreme Court justifies denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case
The Supreme Court justified the denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing serious allegations under the UAPA.
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The Supreme Court bench justified the denial of bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case, clarifying that the bail was denied not because Article 21 was considered subordinate, but rather due to their specific alleged roles in the conspiracy.
(This is a developing story.)
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