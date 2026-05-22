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NewsIndiaSupreme Court justifies denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case
DELHI RIOT

Supreme Court justifies denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case

The Supreme Court justified the denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing serious allegations under the UAPA.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Supreme Court justifies denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots caseUmar Khalid. (Photo: IANS)

The Supreme Court bench justified the denial of bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case, clarifying that the bail was denied not because Article 21 was considered subordinate, but rather due to their specific alleged roles in the conspiracy.

 

 

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