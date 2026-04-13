Supreme Court denies interim voting rights to Bengal voters removed in SIR

No relief for the people of West Bengal whose names have been excluded from the electoral rolls, as the Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant interim voting rights to those removed from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and whose appeals are still pending, stating that it cannot permit them to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the SIR exercise in the State.

The petitioners had urged the Court to extend the date for freezing the electoral rolls so they could participate in the forthcoming elections if their appeals are eventually allowed. The rolls were frozen on April 9. They argued that many of them were listed in the 2002 electoral rolls and possess documents such as Aadhaar cards and passports.

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CJI Kant observed, "What is the question of allowing them to vote? If we allow this, then let us stop the voting rights of people who are included," Bar and Bench quoted CJI Kant as saying.

At the same time, the Court maintained that individuals with pending cases cannot be permitted to vote.

"We cannot create a situation where we burden the appellate tribunal, judges. There is another plea with us today which stops the appeals," Bar and Bench quoted CJI Kant as saying.

The development comes amid reports that over 90 lakh voters have been removed from West Bengal’s electoral rolls under the SIR exercise. Of these, around 63% are Hindus and 34% are Muslims. While Muslims constitute roughly 27% of the State’s population, their proportion among those deleted is higher. Meanwhile, a significant number of Hindu voters have also been excluded, particularly in Matua-dominated border regions, as per The Hindu report.

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Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan strongly criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, saying that injustice is being done to eligible voters in the country.

"Regarding SIR, I would say that it is very heartbreaking that injustice is being done to the eligible voters of our country. This is also an injustice to the right to vote that the Constitution provides," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intensified her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the SIR exercise is a "huge scam" aimed at manipulating voter lists. Addressing a rally, she claimed that nearly 90 lakh names had been deleted and accused the Centre of attempting to impose the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal through indirect means.

She also opposed the proposed Uniform Civil Code and criticised the timing of the Delimitation Bill, alleging a lack of consultation.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said he visits the state only during elections. "He comes like a seasonal bird during elections, not during floods or disasters," she remarked. She also raised concerns over alleged atrocities against tribal communities and Bengali speakers in BJP-ruled states.

These remarks come amid heightened political tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.

(With ANI inputs)