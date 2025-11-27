Supreme Court Directs Comedians To Host Shows Highlighting Stories Of Persons With Disabilities
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, along with four other comedians, to create and stream special shows that highlight the achievements of persons with disabilities.
