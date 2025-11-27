Advertisement
SUPREME COURT OF INDIA

Supreme Court Directs Comedians To Host Shows Highlighting Stories Of Persons With Disabilities

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, along with four other comedians, to create and stream special shows that highlight the achievements of persons with disabilities. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Supreme Court Directs Comedians To Host Shows Highlighting Stories Of Persons With DisabilitiesStand-up comedian Samay Raina. (Image: Screengrab from ANI video)

