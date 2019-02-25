हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking direction to parties not to field candidates having more than 2 children

The plea said non-compliance of the norm should lead to withdrawal of citizens' statutory rights including right to vote and contest elections. 

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking direction to parties not to field candidates having more than 2 children
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to political parties not to give tickets to those who have more than two children. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a plea seeking a direction that political parties should comply with the 'two-child norm' and not field candidates having more than two children.

The plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, sought declaration of the 'two-child norm' as a mandatory criteria for government jobs, aids and subsidies and urged that the law, dealing with the "condition for recognition of a state or national party" be suitably amended.

The plea said non-compliance of the norm should lead to withdrawal of citizens' statutory rights including right to vote and contest elections. 

Tags:
Supreme Court2 child policyLok Sabha electionsRanjan Gogoi
Next
Story

Subramanian Swamy moves SC for urgent listing of plea seeking fundamental right to pray at Ayodhya

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Morning Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate National War Memorial today