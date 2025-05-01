Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Judicial Probe Into Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking the constitution of a judicial commission, led by a retired judge, to investigate the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice N. Koteshwar Singh dismissed the plea and warned the petitioner not to file such petitions in the future, stressing the importance of maintaining the seriousness and sensitivity of such cases.

The petition had also requested the court to instruct the Centre, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to submit comprehensive action plans to improve the security of civilians, especially in places frequented by tourists.

The bench, nevertheless, saw no merit in the plea and dismissed it without issuing notice.