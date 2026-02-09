Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015244https://zeenews.india.com/india/supreme-court-extends-voter-list-deadline-in-west-bengal-sir-3015244.html
NewsIndiaSupreme Court extends voter list deadline in West Bengal SIR
#SUPREMECOURT

Supreme Court extends voter list deadline in West Bengal SIR

The Supreme Court issued a stern directive to all state governments on Monday, declaring that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls cannot be obstructed under any circumstances, while extending the deadline for West Bengal's process amid heated legal challenges.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Supreme Court extends voter list deadline in West Bengal SIR

In a stern directive to all state governments, the Supreme Court declared on Monday that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls cannot be obstructed under any circumstances.

The top court also extended the SIR deadline in West Bengal by one week, shifting it from February 14, amid ongoing legal challenges led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The Supreme Court granted a one-week extension to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for publishing the final voter list in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, pushing the deadline from February 14.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant took note of allegations in the ECI's counter-affidavit, which accused certain individuals of burning Form 7 objection forms amid opposition to the SIR process. In response, the court issued a show-cause notice to West Bengal's Director General of Police (DGP), directing them to explain measures taken to uphold law and order.

The SIR exercise aims to update voter rolls ahead of upcoming elections, but it has sparked protests and legal challenges over alleged irregularities.

The directive came while the Supreme Court bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, challenging alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in the state.

Banerjee argued that voters' names were flagged on the ECI's Logical Discrepancy list over minor issues like dialectical spelling variations, with objection notices issued without explaining reasons. She contended that the process targets deletions rather than inclusions or corrections of errors.

Earlier, Banerjee appeared in person, accusing the ECI of singling out West Bengal. The court, after hearing her and her lawyers, directed the ECI to file its response.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 09.02.2026: First And Second Round Friday Draw
men sliders
Men Sliders That Keep You Moving
house burping
What is House Burping: This viral German winter habit is going viral
Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026
Michael Leask’s 4/17 powers Scotland to dominant win over Italy at World Cup
RCB
Chinnaswamy Stadium set for possible IPL return as KSCA, RCB meet Govt.
Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda reduces car loan interest rates to 7.60%
valentine bags
Bag Style Inspiration For Valentine’s Day On Amazon
Indian Coast Guard
India’s smuggling bust rekindles focus on Iran’s tanker seizure of Dec 2025
Shooting
Punjab: Law college student kills female classmate before shooting himself
(NCP) chief Sharad Pawar
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar hospitalised after breathing problems