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Ex-judges, former CBI director on 5-member SC panel to probe alleged excessive use of police force in July 20 protest

The panel will also consider allegations raised by the authorities regarding violence against police personnel and damage to public property during the protests.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Ex-judges, former CBI director on 5-member SC panel to probe alleged excessive use of police force in July 20 protest
Image Credit: HPEC panel to also consider allegations raised by the authorities regarding violence against police personnel and damage to public property during the protests. (IANS)

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