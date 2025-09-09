Supreme Court Gives Clean Chit to Business Coach Vivek Bindra Of All Legal Cases: Report

The Supreme Court has acquitted YouTuber, motivational speaker, and business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra of all pending cases, according to an NBT report. He and his company, Bada Business, had faced multiple fraud-related complaints across the country, including allegations of misleading people with high-income promises through business projects.

Cases were also filed over his courses, such as the “10 Day MBA,” with claims that the programmes resembled money-making chains. The controversies sparked criticism on social media and raised questions about his business model.

After the verdict, Dr. Bindra said, “Truth has always won and this has been proved once again. My victory is also the victory of those lakhs of youth and entrepreneurs who have been believing in me for so many years.”

Dr. Bindra has been running business learning initiatives for over a decade, offering training programmes and learning modules for young entrepreneurs through his company, YouTube channel, and workshops.