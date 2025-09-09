Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957384https://zeenews.india.com/india/supreme-court-gives-clean-chit-to-business-coach-vivek-bindra-of-all-legal-cases-report-2957384.html
NewsIndia
SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court Gives Clean Chit to Business Coach Vivek Bindra Of All Legal Cases: Report

Dr Vivek Bindra and his company, Bada Business, had faced multiple fraud-related complaints across the country but SC has now granted a big relief to him.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 06:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Supreme Court Gives Clean Chit to Business Coach Vivek Bindra Of All Legal Cases: ReportImage: ANI

The Supreme Court has acquitted YouTuber, motivational speaker, and business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra of all pending cases, according to an NBT report. He and his company, Bada Business, had faced multiple fraud-related complaints across the country, including allegations of misleading people with high-income promises through business projects.

Cases were also filed over his courses, such as the “10 Day MBA,” with claims that the programmes resembled money-making chains. The controversies sparked criticism on social media and raised questions about his business model.

After the verdict, Dr. Bindra said, “Truth has always won and this has been proved once again. My victory is also the victory of those lakhs of youth and entrepreneurs who have been believing in me for so many years.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dr. Bindra has been running business learning initiatives for over a decade, offering training programmes and learning modules for young entrepreneurs through his company, YouTube channel, and workshops.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK