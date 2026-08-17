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Rahul Gandhi disproportionate assets case: Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court proceedings, restrains CBI and ED

Supreme Court halts Allahabad HC proceedings in Rahul Gandhi assets case and stops CBI and ED from submitting reports until further orders.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi disproportionate assets case: Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court proceedings, restrains CBI and ED
Image Credit: ANI. Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

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