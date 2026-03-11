BREAKING | Harish Rana case: Supreme Court allows passive euthanasia for man in coma for 13 years, a historic first for India
Harish Rana case: In a historic first, the Supreme Court of India has allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, bedridden since 2013. The bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan ruled on the "Right to Die with Dignity" for the 32-year-old.
Harish Rana case: In a significant legal and humanitarian ruling, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for a 31-year-old man who has remained in a persistent vegetative state for over a decade. The decision marks a critical application of the "Right to Die with Dignity," acknowledging the terminal nature of the patient's condition.
