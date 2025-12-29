Aravalli Hills Row: SC To Hear Suo Motu Case On 'Definition' Of Aravalli Today

The Supreme Court is set to hear a significant suo motu case on Monday concerning the definition and protection of the Aravalli Hills, amid mounting concerns over the ecological future of one of India’s oldest and most fragile mountain ranges.

According to the causelist published on the apex court’s website, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G. Masih will take up the matter titled “In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues” on December 29.

The court has initiated the proceedings on its own motion, responding to long-standing concerns over environmental degradation in the Aravallis and repeated assurances by governments to safeguard the range.

The hearing comes against the backdrop of a recent directive issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), which has ordered state governments to impose a “complete ban” on granting any new mining leases across the Aravalli landscape. The ban applies uniformly from Delhi to Gujarat and is aimed at curbing illegal mining and preserving the mountain range as a “continuous geological ridge”.

Emphasising the ecological importance of the region, the Ministry said the move was intended to halt unregulated mining activities that threaten the integrity of the Aravallis. It has also asked the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas across the entire range where mining should be prohibited, beyond those already restricted by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the issue has sparked political debate. Congress leader and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh has written to Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, expressing serious reservations about a recent redefinition of the Aravalli Hills.

Ramesh has alleged that the new definition limits the Aravallis to landforms with an elevation of 100 metres or more, a move he claims could exclude large portions of the range from protection. Sharing his letter on the social media platform X on Sunday, he wrote: “Here is my most recent letter to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change asking four-pointed questions on the disastrous redefinition of the Aravallis.”

In the letter dated December 28, Ramesh said there were “understandably widespread concerns with the re-definition of the Aravalli Hills that restrict them to landforms having an elevation of 100 meters or more.” He added: “In this connection, please permit me to raise four specific questions for your consideration.”

The Supreme Court’s intervention is expected to bring clarity on the definition of the Aravalli Hills and could have far-reaching implications for environmental governance, mining regulation, and conservation policy across several states.

(With IANS inputs)