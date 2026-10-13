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  • /Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, seeks answers on blanket immunity for ECs

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, seeks answers on blanket immunity for ECs

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana asked the Union government and the poll panel to respond to a petition filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, seeks answers on blanket immunity for ECs
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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