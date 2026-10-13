/Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, seeks answers on blanket immunity for ECs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation challenging the legal protection given to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners.
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana asked the Union government and the poll panel to respond to a petition filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The plea targets Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The provision shields serving and former holders of these offices from legal proceedings over acts, things or words done or spoken while carrying out, or claiming to carry out, their official duties.
The section says: "Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, no Court shall entertain or continue any civil or criminal proceedings against any person who is or was a Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner for any act, thing or word, committed, done or spoken by him when, or in the course of acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty or function."
ADR argues that the clause violates Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution. It says such wide protection weakens accountability and puts constitutional office-holders beyond the reach of ordinary law. The petition also warns that the provision could keep alleged arbitrary use of power and corruption out of judicial scrutiny.
According to the case status on the court's website, the matter is tentatively listed for the next hearing on November 2.
The petition comes as courts look more closely at the law governing how the poll body is appointed and run, including how it uses its powers and how independent its decisions are.
On October 5, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre, the ECI and the three Election Commissioners on a separate plea. That petition asks whether CEC Gyanesh Kumar can individually exercise, or speak for, powers that belong to the multi-member constitutional body. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, alleged that the panel's functioning went against the statutory framework. He argued that Article 324 places the superintendence, direction and control of elections in the ECI as an institution, not in the CEC acting alone. The same bench heard that plea.
The 2023 law's exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee is also under challenge. On September 23, a two-judge bench delivered a split verdict on whether the petitions should go to a Constitution Bench. Justice Dipankar Datta rejected the request for a reference. Justice Satish Chandra Sharma held that the challenge raised a substantial question of constitutional interpretation and favoured sending it to a larger bench. The judges directed that the papers be placed before CJI Surya Kant, who will consider whether a Constitution Bench should be formed to examine the Act's validity.
Under the law, the selection committee consists of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet minister nominated by the Prime Minister. It replaced the interim arrangement set by the Supreme Court in its March 2023 judgment in Anoop Baranwal v. Union of India, which had included the CJI alongside the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition.
(With IANS inputs)
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