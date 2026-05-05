Supreme Court judges strength to go from 33 to 38; Cabinet clears proposal for expansion

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the proposal for increasing the number of Supreme Court Judges from the present 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India, taking the total number to 38.

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, for increasing the number of Judges of the Supreme Court of India by four from the present 33 to 37 and if the CJI is include the total strength goes to 38.



In a media briefing, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said the increase in the number of Judges will allow the Supreme Court to function more efficiently and effectively, ensuring speedy justice.



The expenditure on salaries of Judges, supporting staff, and other facilities will be met from the Consolidated Fund of India.

#WATCH| Cabinet Briefing | Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The last decision is related to the strengthening of the Supreme Court... The number of judges in the SC has been increased from 33 to 37+1 (+1 is the CJI)... Since 2014, the number of judges has been… pic.twitter.com/HJkyuxXqXJ — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

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Article 124(1) of the Constitution of India provides that the Supreme Court shall consist of a Chief Justice of India and, until Parliament by law prescribes a larger number, not more than seven other Judges.

The strength of the Supreme Court was originally fixed at 8 Judges (1 Chief Justice + 7 others) under the Constitution. Over the years, it has been increased through successive amendments to The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act as follows:

In 1956, the strength (excluding the Chief Justice) was raised to 10.It was further increased to 13 in 1960 and to 17 in 1977.In 1986, the strength (excluding the Chief Justice) was augmented from 17 to 25.

In 2008, it was raised from 25 to 30. The latest increase came in 2019, when the strength was raised from 30 to 33 (excluding the Chief Justice).

The Union Cabinet has now approved a proposal to further increase the judge strength of the Supreme Court from 33 to 37 (excluding the Chief Justice of India).

(with ANI inputs)