Supreme Court Judges To Now Disclose Their Assets Publicly

Days after a pile of cash got burnt at the residence of a High Court Judge, the Supreme Court has now made it mandatory for its judges to declare their assets. The move is expected to ensure transparency amid social media outrage over the incident. In a full court meeting, the top court judges decided to disclose their assets and the data will be uploaded on the SC website.

The apex court website said that placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be done on a voluntary basis. Thirty judges, including Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, have submitted their declarations of assets.

"The full court of the Supreme Court had resolved that judges should make a declaration of their assets on assuming office, and whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, to the Chief Justice.

"This also includes declaration(s) by the Chief Justice of India. Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis," the SC website said.