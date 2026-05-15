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NewsIndiaUnnao rape case: SC sets aside suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence; overturns Delhi HC order
KULDEEP SENGAR

Unnao rape case: SC sets aside suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence; overturns Delhi HC order

The Supreme Court has overturned the Delhi HC order that suspended former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case. A fresh hearing must be held within two months.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Unnao rape case: SC sets aside suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence; overturns Delhi HC orderMLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is accused of raping a teenage girl. (Photo: IANS)

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court of India on Friday set aside a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life imprisonment sentence of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Sengar was convicted in the high-profile 2017 Unnao rape case, which sparked nationwide outrage.

 

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