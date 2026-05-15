NewsIndiaUnnao rape case: SC sets aside suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence; overturns Delhi HC order
Unnao rape case: SC sets aside suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence; overturns Delhi HC order
The Supreme Court has overturned the Delhi HC order that suspended former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case. A fresh hearing must be held within two months.
Trending Photos
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court of India on Friday set aside a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life imprisonment sentence of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Sengar was convicted in the high-profile 2017 Unnao rape case, which sparked nationwide outrage.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement