Supreme Court Mandates Three-Year Legal Practice For Judicial Service Aspirants
In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India has made three years of legal practice mandatory for aspirants of civil judge (junior division) exams, aiming to improve judicial competence and training standards.
In a landmark ruling that will reshape judicial service recruitment across the country, the Supreme Court on Monday held that a minimum of three years of legal practice is mandatory for candidates aspiring to become civil judges (junior division).
